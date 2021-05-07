Popstar Davido Buys Daughter Jeep As Birthday Gift

Published:

Popstar, Davido, will surely make his first child a happy one on her birthday later this month as he has bought her an early birthday gift.

The Fem singer took to his social media accounts to reveal the lovely gift he bought for his princess.

On his Instagram page, Davido shared two slides. In the first, the excited Imade was in a video ‘testing her new ride’ with her friends. In the next slide, the singer shared a picture of the sport utility vehicle – a Range Rover Evoque.

In the caption section, the singer wrote, “Happy early birthday @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO.”

However, his friends and fans on the social media platform have applauded his gesture and wished his princess a happy birthday.

