Police Nab Four Kidnappers Of 13-year-Old Girl In Ogun

Published:

Four kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command in connection with the abduction of a 13-year-old girl in the Onipanu area of Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, John Nelson, Adeleke Ayotunde, Adekunle Basit and Abey Fagbemi, were arrested following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Police station by one Adejunwon Odunowo, who reported that her daughter, Susan Odunowo, who was sent on an errand by her mother at about 6:30p.m. on May 6, 2021, did not return home.

He claimed in his report that he later received an anonymous phone call, where the sum of N500,000 was demanded as a ransom if he wanted to see his daughter again.





Based on the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Bamidele Job, detailed his crack detectives to embark on intelligence and technical-based investigation to unravel those behind the act.

According to the state police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the detectives successfully traced one of the suspects to the Cele area of Ota, where he was arrested.

He said the suspect’s arrest led to the apprehension of two other members of the gang at a factory in Ota, where it was discovered that the victim was being kept in a room, owned by Adekunle Basit.

“Detectives swiftly moved and rescued the victim unhurt. The leader of the gang, Abbey Fagbemi, who took to flight immediately he heard of the arrest of his gang members, was later arrested about 7:30 a.m on Monday. The victim has since been reunited with her family.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who expressed satisfaction with the quick response of his men to the incident, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Ajogun also appealed to members of the public to adhere strictly to various security advice given by the command to avoid falling victims to kidnap syndicates

