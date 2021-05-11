Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Seven Kidnap Victims

Published:

The Edo State Police Command has killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued seven abducted victims in the state.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the police spokesman in the state, SP Kontongs Bello, the victims were rescued after security operatives combed the Ahor forest along Benin-Auchi Expressway, Benin City.

It was gathered that the rescued victims were travelling from different parts of the country to Benin City, Edo, Delta and Anambra States.

The victims were identified as Daniel Musa, Anslem Obaladike, John Rufus, Best Osarenrere, Okideli Uwachukwu, Unoma John and Festus Francis.

The police spokesman said the victims have been taken to the police cottage hospital for check-up and treatment, adding that police operatives in collaboration with local vigilante have to comb the bush until every kidnapper operating within various forests within the state is forced to relocate.

“The combined team encountered the kidnappers at Ahor axis, engaged them in a fierce gun battle killing three of the kidnappers and rescued seven kidnapped victims,” he said.

While reiterating the commitment of the State Police Command to rid Edo of criminal elements, Bello warned kidnappers and other criminal elements to relocate from the state or risk being arrested.

Share This