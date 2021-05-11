Plot To Attack Lagos : IPOB Leader Denies Lagos Police Commissioner's Claim

Published:

The Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the allegation that the group is plotting an attack in Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday said the state Police Command is investigating the separatist group, Oodua Republic, and also the threat by IPOB to attack soft targets in the state.

Odumosu made this known during a security summit chaired by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the CP, “The Command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. 24 of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.”





Reacting, Kanu who took to his official Twitter handle described the allegation as a lie and a plot to fuel division.

“The public is hereby notified that the allegations that IPOB is plotting to attack Lagos is a LIE. Lagos State CP, Hakeem Odumosu who made the allegation is a former CSO to Tinubu & their intention is to fuel division between Yorubas & Biafrans. It won’t work. This is not 1967!” he tweeted.

