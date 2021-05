Published:





These are pictures of some of the military personnel that died alongside the Chief of Army Staff in the air crash of Friday 21st May 2021









The full list of victims

COAS ENTOURAGE

1. LT GEN I ATTAHIRU.

2. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR.

3. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA.

4. BRIG GEN KULIYA.

5. MAJ LA HAYAT.

6. MAJ HAMZA.

7. SGT UMAR.





CREW

8. FLT LT TO ASANIYI.

9. FLT LT AA OLUFADE.

10. SGT ADESINA.

11. ACM OYEDEPO.

