Pastor E A Adeboye Loses 42 Year Old Son

Published:

Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, has died aged 42.

It was gathered that Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

He was the assistant pastor in charge of region (youth) 35.

RCCG spokesman Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.

“It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement,”

Adeboye had celebrated Dare as his “first miracle child” on the latter’s 42nd birthday last June.

“Happy birthday to my son Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye prayers on your 42. Our first miracle child,” he wrote in a post across social media platforms.

“We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who needs a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in JESUS name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom and the whole Adeboye dynasty.”





Share This