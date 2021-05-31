Osita Chidoka Visits Family Of Ahmed Gulak

Published:

Former Aviation Minister and Corps Marshal of FRSC Osita Chidoka today visited the family of late Ahmed Gulak in Abuja

This was his post on the visit

"I visited with the family of Late Ahmed Gulak today. I expressed my condolences to the wives, son and brothers at his residence in Abuja.

I told them that I and believe most Igbo leaders and people condemn in strong terms the murder of their father, husband and brother. We are a peace-loving people and known for respecting and protecting our visitors. As colleagues in the GEJ administration, I enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the Late Gulak.

Sadly his murder happened less than one week after I returned from his home state of Adamawa, where I was well received and warmly welcomed. We are embarrassed that his murder occurred in the SE and hope that the Law Enforcement agencies will go the extra mile in unmasking the killers.

Igbos are travellers and hence have a lot of respect and affection for visitors. Our proverb Ojemba enwe ilo captures it all, roughly translated a traveller does not seek enemies.

I commiserated with them and prayed to the Lord to grant the family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. I begged God to forgive his mistakes and grant mercy to his soul."

