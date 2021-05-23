Only 60,000 Pilgrims Will Be Allowed To Perform 2021 Hajj In Mecca

Published:

Only 60,000 pilgrims in total from across the world will perform Hajj ritess for this year 2021/1442, Haramain tweeted on Sunday morning.

It added that, “45,000 pilgrims from outside KSA will be allocated and 15,000 from inside KSA. An entire 9 page document has been released with all the necessary information.”

The low figure is not unconnected with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the 45,000 allocation for foreign countries is a significant over last year’s Hajj which had no pilgrims from outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Saudi Arabia Hajj and Umrah Ministry had on Sunday, May 9,2021 announced that Hajj will be held this year following health and safety requirements due to the pandemic.

“Health institutions in Saudi Arabia will continue to assess the situation and take all the measures to preserve the health of all mankind,” the ministry added.

The ministry said that it would announce the specific measures and organizational plans at a later date.

Last year, Hajj that usually sees over 2.5 million Muslims travel to Makkah from across the world was curtailed for the first time in modern history to allow just 1,000 pilgrims to take part due to COVID-19. With borders closed due to the coronavirus, only those inside Saudi Arabia were able to attend.

