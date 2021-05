Published:

Joy Bashir, one of the Chibok girls kidnapped on April 14, 2014 but later escaped has graduated from the South Eastern University, Florida,USA.

Joy adorned a Nigerian flag during her graduation as seen in the picture.

Some of the girls like Leah Sharibu are still in the custom of the terrorists 7 years after

Reports have it that she has delivered her second baby for one of the terrorist

