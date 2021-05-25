Ogun Varsity Professor Seeks N20m For Immediate Kidney Transplant

Published:

A passionate educationist of high repute who has contributed immensely in the field of research both locally and internationally.A father to many,a wonderful boss to his surbodinates and great co-worker who has imparted many lives with proteges home and abroad.

He is currently in a vulnerable state battling with end stage renal disease and has been on maintenance haemodialysis of at least twice a week over the last one month.

He is in need of a Kidney transplant with cost estimated N20M

Kindly make donations to

Acc name:Kehinde M Adenuga

Acc no:3011689689

Bank:Polaris Bank.

You can contact us: ( Children)

1.Dr Adenuga Taiwo O. (Son)-08068723494.





2.Dr Adenuga Kehinde M.

(Daughter)-08068723495.

