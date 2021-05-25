Ogun Varsity Professor Seeks N20m For Immediate Kidney Transplant

A passionate educationist of high repute who has contributed immensely in the field of research both locally and internationally.A father to many,a wonderful boss to his surbodinates and great co-worker who has imparted many lives with proteges home and abroad.
He is currently in a vulnerable state battling with end stage renal disease and has been on maintenance haemodialysis of at least twice a week over the last one month.
He is in need of a Kidney transplant with cost estimated N20M
Kindly make donations to
Acc name:Kehinde M Adenuga
Acc no:3011689689
Bank:Polaris Bank.
You can contact us: ( Children)
1.Dr Adenuga Taiwo O. (Son)-08068723494.
2.Dr Adenuga Kehinde M.
(Daughter)-08068723495.
0 comments: