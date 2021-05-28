Obaseki Wins APC At Supreme Court

Published:

Supreme Court on Friday struck out the appeal filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, against the outcome of the September 19, 2020 governorship election, which returned Mr. Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Edo State, for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which upheld the election of Governor Obaseki.

The Supreme agreed completely with the judgment of the lower courts that the appellants did not placed sufficient material evidence to upturned the decision.

Meanwhile, the court has slammed a cost of N1million against the APC candidate

Share This