Notorious Bandit And Abductor Of 300 Kankara Schoolboys Shot Dead Four Days After He Returned To Forest

Published:

Four days after he renounced his earlier repentance and returned to the forest, Auwal Daudawa, best known for his role in the abduction of 300 schoolboys in Katsina state has been killed in a rival fight.

Reliable sources said that Daudawa was shot dead Friday evening during a gun duel with a rival gang at Dumburum forest located between Zurmi Local Government in Zamfara State and Batsari Local Government in Katsina State.

The notorious bandit shot to prominence after he masterminded attack on Government Secondary Schools Kankara where he abducted over 300 schoolboys overnight.

Two months later, the bandit appeared in Gusau, capital of Zamfara, along with five of his men where he announced his repentance and handed over 20 AK-rifles and other weapons to the police.

On Thursday, this newspaper exclusively reported Daudawa’s return to the trenches after he vacated his new abode in Damba, in the outskirts of Gusau.

Sources told our reporter that Daudawa was killed while leading his men on a revenge attack on boys loyal to another bandit called Ballolo.

It was gathered that while Daudawa was in Gusau following his repentance, some armed members of the Ballolo camp attacked the position of his men in an attempt to rustle their cattle, killing two of Daudawa’s gang members in the process.

Daudawa was said to have vowed to retaliate.

A source told Daily Trust Saturday last night that while Daudawa’s gang succeeded in killing some persons in the opposing gang, their leader was felled down by bullets of Ballolo’s boys.









Share This