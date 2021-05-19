NLC Calls Off Kaduna Strike After 3 Days

Published:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the warning strike in Kaduna State.

Labour unions had declared a five-day warning strike against the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the mass sack of workers.

The strike had brought Kaduna to a standstill as hospitals, banks, train station, the airport, among others were shut.





The governor had dared the labour leaders, saying their action would not make him change his stance on the sacked workers.





But speaking after an emergency meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday night, the National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the strike had been suspended.





The federal government had waded into the row between the Kaduna State government and labour unions.





Earlier on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said that the federal government his Labour and Employment counterpart, Dr Chris Ngige, had intervened to resolve the dispute.“The federal government is not folding its arms and already the Minister of Labour and Employment has waded in and is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and also the Labour. In addition, the security apparatus all over the country have also taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums don’t take advantage of this situation. In particular, I know that the police have reinforced its patrol between Kaduna and Abuja, so that we do not witness kidnappers taking advantage of the situation.”





“Overall, I think the federal government is quite concerned and is doing its best to see how the two parties can resolve their misunderstandings amicably, with little loss to productivity, little loss to properties. At the end of the day, all the parties have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements,” Mohammed had told state house correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting

