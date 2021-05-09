Nine Owerri Prison Escapees Arrested By Interpol In Ghana

Published:

Nine Owerri inmates apprehended in Ghana have not been repatriated to Nigeria because they are still undergoing profiling, the Nigerian Correctional Service has disclosed.

The service explained that the Interpol and the Ghanaian security agencies are working to establish the identities of the inmates who were arrested by the Ghanaian Police Force at Ada Foah on April 19.

The NCoS spokesman, Francis Enobore, said on Saturday that the fugitives would be repatriated to the country after the necessary international protocols had been observed.

The inmates identified as Emmanuel Chiedozie, 27; Steve Eyenuku 33; Enebeli Lucky, 29; Yommi Usmah, 29; Keli Ekureni 33; Freedom Yusuf, 25; Obi Onuora, 38; Patrick Chanar, 47, and Bless Eyenuku 25, reportedly entered Ghana via a ferry across River Volta into Ada Foah where they intended to continue their journey to Accra by commercial bus.

At the time of arrest, the suspects were found with Ghanaian and Nigerian currencies, personal belongings, passports, and ID cards.

Enobore stated that the case involved multiple agencies from two different countries hence the need to follow the established international protocols usually observed in such cases.

He said, “They (security agencies) have to profile them and establish their identities. This is ongoing in collaboration with the Interpol. As soon as that is done, the normal protocol of repatriating them through the immigration service will be done.

