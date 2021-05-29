Nigerians Will Praise Buhari After His Tenure In 2023...Femi Adesina

Published:





Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that the president has recorded achievements that will make Nigerians proud of him after leaving office in 2023.

Adesina said this in a statement titled ‘The Buhari Administration at 6: Counting the Blessings One by One’, on Friday.

The statement outlined the achievements of Buhari’s regime in the last six years.

It read, “The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years May 29, 2021.

“This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect, and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

“From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

“Some people claim: ‘We don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it.’

“When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics.

“Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”

