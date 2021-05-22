Nigerians Bash Buhari On Social Media For Not Physically Attending Burial Of Gen Attahiru Ibrahim

Published:

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to castigate President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to attend the funeral of his Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Attahiru Ibrahim and ten others who were laid to rest today in Abuja.

To worsen the fact,they felt even if the President was not available ( which they still found unacceptable) the least he could have done was to detail Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to represent especially as it affects a high ranking officer in his government

Former media aide to ex President Goodluck Jonathan went as far as posting a picture of the former Nigeria leader attending the funeral service of late Gen Aziza the then Chief of Defence Staff who died in a plane crash

His post

This is then President Goodluck Jonathan attending the funeral of the late General Andrew Azazi, who died in a helicopter crash on December 15, 2012, after serving Nigeria as National Security Adviser. Jonathan cleared his schedule, and traveled 500 miles to attend this funeral. General Muhammadu Buhari called his late Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, a “hero”, but Buhari did not attend his 30 minute funeral, which was just 15 miles from Aso Rock. Yet, the same Buhari travelled 4000 miles to Paris for 4 days. Even his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo did not attend, yet Osinbajo last week traveled 2500 miles to Kampala. At this rate, why will anyone then want to die for Nigeria?

#TableShaker

A senior Journalist Olawale Olaleye also posted this on his Facebook page

But another journalist and Mass Communications lecturer Dr Shaibu Husseini disagrees with them.

This was his comment on a post made on the issue on Facebook

"They ( Buhari) dont have to be there please. There is no rule that says they must be there. And please dont compare GEJ attending Azazi's burial and this one. No basis for comparison."





