NBC Suspends Brekete Radio License,Fines Station N5m For Ethical Breach

Published:

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered suspension of the Human Rights Radio license until the station committed to ethical and professional broadcasting.

The acting Director-General of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the suspension order would take effective on Monday May 31, at 12a.m.

Idachaba further said the order would last for 30 days, during which it was

expected that the broadcaster would put its house in order and attune itself to responsive, professionaland responsible broadcasting.

The acting DG also revealed that the station would pay a recommencement fee of N5 million, as provided for in section 15.5.1 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

He stated that the commission had over the years, advised, cautioned, warned and fined the station over repeated cases of outright abuse, denigrating remarks, intimidation and flagrant abuse of ethics of fairness, balance and fair hearing on the station.

He said it was also on record that the commission had conducted several training and retraining programmes for the station and the host of the Brekete family programme especially.

Idachaba disclosed that NBC met with Mr Ahmed Isah, Chief Executive Officer, Human Rights Radio and popular host of Brekete family programme on Tuesday May 26.

He stated that the meeting afforded Isah the opportunity to explain the circumstances that led to the recent unfortunate incident at his radio station.

” Where rather than promoting human rights and human

dignity, a citizen who was invited to the programmme was physically assaulted by the broadcaster.

” NBC has reviewed the events and notes the unreserved apologies and regrets expressed by the broadcaster, ” he said.

Idachaba noted that the action of the broadcaster was in clear violations of the broadcasting code and a betrayal of the confidence reposed on him by the people and Government of Nigeria on whose behalf he held the radio license in trust.

Acccording to him, section 0.1.1.2.1 of the broadcasting commission provides in the Social Objectives of Broadcasting that Broadcasting

shall:

” Promote generally accepted social values and norms, especially, civic and social responsibilities; and encourage respect for the dignity of man.

” It also provides that broadcasting organisations shall recognise that they exercise freedom of expression as agents of society.

” Not for any personal or sectional rights, privileges of their own or of their proprietors, relatives, friends or supporters,” Idachaba said. (

Share This