Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed(middle),flanked by Hon. Abubakar Amuda-Kannike, and Alhaji Saka Babatunde, leaving the EFCC office, Abuja today following an invitation by the graft agency.

The two term Governor according to a press statement from EFCC was invited to answer questions over an alleged N9bn unaccounted fund .





CKN News could not ascertain if the governor has been given a clean bill of health or is required to report back

