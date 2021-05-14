Friday, 14 May 2021

Military Kill Two Gunmen, Recover Rifles At Imo Village

Published: May 14, 2021


 Two gunmen have been killed in a joint operation by the  Army,  Air Force and the Police in Imo State.


Two rifles, five motorcycles, a Toyota Lexus SUV, and an 18-seater bus were recovered from the hoodlums.


The state  Commissioner of Police,  Abutu Yaro, disclosed these to reporters  yesterday    in Owerri. He, however,  did not state the day the incident which happened in Ikenanzizi,   Obowo Local Government Area where the incident took place.

 
“It was a joint operation of the Army, Airforce, and Police.  Two  gunmen were killed in the process and investigation is ongoing,” Yaro explained.


“We have one corpse but they escaped with the other one and it has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, morgue,” he added


