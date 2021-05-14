Military Kill Two Gunmen, Recover Rifles At Imo Village

Published:

Two gunmen have been killed in a joint operation by the Army, Air Force and the Police in Imo State.



Two rifles, five motorcycles, a Toyota Lexus SUV, and an 18-seater bus were recovered from the hoodlums.





The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, disclosed these to reporters yesterday in Owerri. He, however, did not state the day the incident which happened in Ikenanzizi, Obowo Local Government Area where the incident took place.



“It was a joint operation of the Army, Airforce, and Police. Two gunmen were killed in the process and investigation is ongoing,” Yaro explained.



“We have one corpse but they escaped with the other one and it has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri, morgue,” he added



