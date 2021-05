Published:

An innocent man shot during the raidattempt at a police station in Oji , Owerri Imo State on Monday has died





Video

The man who was seen in a video after he was shoot waiting for medical attention ,CKN News learnt died from excesses bleeding

A second video circulating on social media showed the lifeless body of the man in an ambulance with his relatives accusing the Army of shooting him

Two other women lost their lives in the incident

