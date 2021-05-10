Lagos Socialite's Death: Celestial Church Warns Members Against Use Of Candles

Published:

Following the death of socialite, Kayode Badru who died last week from injuries sustained from candle fire, the Celestial Church of Christ has issued a strong warning to its members on usage of candles and perfumes.

According to reports, the mishap happened when Mr. Badru was at a special service in a Lagos parish on Monday, last week for a thanksgiving programmed having sponsored several youths to study at the Academy For Innovative Art and Technology (ACIATECH).

He was said to have lit some candles when a prophet in the church began sprayed perfume on him for blessing.

His body accidentally caught fire leading to severe burnt from which he died in a hospital two days later.

In the statement released on Saturday, the Celestial Church blamed the incident on abuse of “spiritual perfumes”.

The statement read in parts: “Due to the incessant abuse of Spiritual Perfumes within the Church, His Eminence has found it imperative to state for record purposes and correction that henceforth, Spiritual Perfumes intended to be sprayed, sprinkled, or poured with a lighted candle should be diluted with water.

“The spraying or pouring of undiluted Spiritual Perfumes In its volatile state with a lighted candle is an imported culture not originally part of the tenets of the Celestial Church of Christ. The laid down usage of Spiritual Perfume within the spheres of a lighted candle by the Pastor Founder, Saint SBJ Oshoffa is by mixing it with water. It is high time we retrace our steps for a greater Celestial Church of Christ.

“We are all advised to adhere to this directive, any Parish or member that goes against this directive will be solely responsible for the resultant effect.

“The Pastor has also directed the Pastor-in-Council to come up with a policy document to curb alien practices that have been introduced into the Tenets and Doctrines of the Church to safeguard the Church’s divine culture as instructed by the Spirit of God through the Pastor Founder.”

