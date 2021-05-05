Jubilation Erupts In Enugu Over Reappearance Of " Missing " Rev Mbaka

Published:

Enugu residents on Wednesday trooped out in thousands to jubilate the reappearance of Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka.

There was tension in Enugu over his whereabouts on Wednesday.

Many youths protested, alleging he had been picked up by security operatives or gunmen over his recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

Mbaka was seen in a trending video in an open roof car waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.





Share This