Israel Destroys Offices of Al-Jazeera and Associated Press In Gaza

Published:

Israel has destroyed a building that has housed Al Jazeera and Associated Press’s office in the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Jazeera the building was hit by an Israeli air strike totally demolishing the structure.

Images showed the building crashing to the ground after being bombed as dust and debris flew into into air.

Residents of the building, which also houses The Associated Press bureau, had been warned of the strike an hour prior.

The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building.

There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.

Share This