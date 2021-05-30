Insecurity: Obiano Restricts Motorcycles, Tricycles, Shuttle Buses In Anambra

Published:

Anambra State governor Willie Obiano has banned the use of motorcycles, tricycles and shuttle buses across the state between 7pm and 6am daily with immediate effect, as part of measures to tackle insecurity in the state.



In a statement issued yesterday by the Secretary to Anambra State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Obiano said the ban was to improve the security situation in the state and address observed incidents of crimes involving the use of tricycles, motorcycles and shuttle buses in the state.

According to the governor, the earlier ban on the use of motorcycles in Onitsha and Awka areas during the day and night, remains in force.



He said any motorcycle found within these areas will be impounded and forfeited to the state government.

Obiano also directed youths and stakeholders in the state to take ownership of security in their immediate environments and assist the police and other law enforcement agents to enforce the directive.



