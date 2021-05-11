I Will Get Nnamdi Kanu Arrested..MASSOB Leader Ralph Uwazuruike Vows ( Watch video )

Published:

MASSOB leader Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has vowed to get the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu arrested any time he steps his foot in Nigeria.

Chief Uwazuruike made this threat in a nine minute video obtained by CKN News.

He claimed Nnamdi Kanu sent his " rag tag" boys to his residence in an attempt to attack ,an attempt which according to him was repelled by his security.

He went further to claim he once got Nnamdi Kanu arrested on his wedding day and kept him in his custody for five days.

For more, watch this video





