I Was Not Invited To Tinubu,South West Leaders Meeting..Gov Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has explained why he was absent at Sunday’s meeting of the All Progressives Congress Southwest Leaders’ meeting held in Lagos State.

Governor Akeredolu who said he supported the resolutions reached at the meeting. He attributed his absence to lack of timeous communication.

Akeredolu spoke in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

He described the parley as ‘commendable and timely.

According to the statement, “Governor Akeredolu would have loved to be present at the meeting for several reasons. Far more important, the issues distilled bordered on the Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration. However, a slight mix-up and communication gap had caused his unintended absence even as an earlier engagement had been fixed for Ibadan weeks before the meeting.

“Nonetheless, the resolutions reached by the revered leaders at the Lagos meeting are quite commendable and timely; the issues discussed are germane, and are clear indications that men of goodwill are working together to solve the Nation’s current challenges.

“As one of the leaders of the APC in the Southwest, and more so that, he presided over the Asaba meeting of the Southern Governors, nothing could be more spirit-lifting than the outcome of the Lagos meeting on Sunday. He, therefore, endorses all the resolutions reached by the leaders who attended the meeting.”

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi was also absent at the meeting allegedly for the same reason

