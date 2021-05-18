I Repeat,I Am Not The Mother Of Reno Omokri's Latest Baby...Wife Tuokpe Omokri Insists ( TheWill Interview )

Published:

An online publication TheWill has followed up on its earlier publication where it alleged that controversial former Media aide to ex President Goodluck Jonathan,Reno Omokri has breached his marital vows by having a baby out of wedlock.

This followed an initial reply by the ex media aide.

Here is their follow up publication ( unedited )

"They say the leopard can’t/doesn’t change its spot and so Reno Omokri would continue to thrive in lies, deceit and hypocrisy to hoodwink his gullible followers on the internet and media.

Mrs. Tuokpe Omokri, wife of the self-acclaimed preacher and controversial former presidential aide has just confirmed to THEWILL that she is not the mother of the baby her husband announced as their fourth child recently.

In our usual pursuit of facts, THEWILL tracked down Mrs. Omokri after Reno described our previous report that called him out for fathering a child outside his marriage as “salacious and scandalous” and wrongly accused this newspaper of being sponsored by the Buhari presidency.

In a phone interview with THEWILL, Mrs. Omokri, who agreed to speak on record after a few minutes of persuasion, also confirmed our previous report.

She reiterated that she and Reno ARE still legally married, having contracted their marriage traditionally and in church.

For clarity, we will just reproduce the two most important parts of our lengthy conversation.

THEWILL: Did you and Reno just have a fourth child together?

Mrs. Omokri: No.

THEWILL: Are you guys still legally married?

Mrs. Omokri: Yes. We are still legally married.

THEWILL: So what is really going on?

Mrs. Omokri: I am a very private person, I shy away from the media and social media. I am not going to say much now…

As Mrs. Omokri has denied being the mother of a new child for her husband, why did Omokri’s former principal, former President Goodluck Jonathan, congratulate him? (Anyway, we hear Reno writes most of the statements of the former president and allegedly manages his social media pages so we will not blame GEJ for being caught up in this saga).

Jonathan’s congratulatory message was shared on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday, May 8, and His Excellency said this about the baby named Ebele after him:

“I congratulate Pastor Reno Omokri and his family on the dedication of their daughter, Weyinmi Ebele, at the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

“May my namesake, Baby Ebele, grow up in wisdom and stature and in favour with God and man. And may she display the same spirit of loyalty, intelligence, and a very high level of commitment that Reno typifies. In Christ’s Name. GEJ.

Reno had said in a February 23 Twitter post that only he and his wife knew she was pregnant, advising others to keep private matters off social media."

The question is which wife? Is it the same wife who just told THEWILL she IS not a new mother?

So we hope Reno graciously answers these two key questions truthfully in his next attempt at a rebuttal on this matter so it can be put to rest.

a) Who is the mother of the new baby you fathered and dedicated in the United Kingdom?

b) Do you have another wife other than Tuokpe Omokri nee Onuwaje?





Source : TheWill Nigeria





Reno's response to the initial story

Yesterday (Sunday, May 16, 2021), I declared my intention to convene a #HarassBuhariOutofParis peaceful protest, between Monday, May 17, 2021 and Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and this morning we woke up to a salacious and scandalous story about me, that I will not even want to repeat.

A Nigerian proverb says the bird flew at night, and the baby died in the morning.

The story is false. If you look at the platform that originally carried the story, it becomes obvious that it is being sponsored by the Presidency, to distract me from going to Paris, because they know that the Africa-France summit is an international platform and any protest will highlight the failures of General Buhari.

That platform is notorious for pro-government stories. I am not the first perceived opponent of the Buhari administration to be targeted by them, neither will I be the last. You only need to visit the site.

I have never and can never engage in premarital or extramarital sex. I abhor it. God forbid!

I am so loathe to even respond to such a malicious attack on me by the Buhari administration. And I will not be baited to talk about private family issues publicly. Suffice to say that I have never had, and will never have a child out of wedlock.

To me, it is best ignored because the devil is a known liar, and that is who has inspired those behind this story.

Nobody can break my focus. After we are done with the Paris protest, my lawyers and I will sit down to decide if and when we should sue.

Lest I forget, do you love Nigeria? Are you based in Paris? Join us for the #HarassBuhariOutOfParis peaceful protest tomorrow, 12 noon, Paris Time, at the Temporary Exhibition Centre, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Buhari can’t be globetrotting, while Nigeria is drifting. Go back and fix Nigeria!

~Reno Omokri

