I Have Raped Five Girls Before Killing Ini Umoren...Suspect

Uduak Akpan, the murder suspect, who allegedly raped and killed job seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren, has said he raped six girls but only Iniubong died from the attack.

He disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on Friday in Uyo when he was paraded alongside his father, by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

His father, Frank Akpan, denied knowledge of the criminal activities of his son, saying he did not know his son was a rapist and did not stay in the village to know what his son was doing in their family compound.



‘Suspect alive’

The Police Commissioner in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, said the parade was necessary to dispel rumours that the suspect had committed suicide while in custody.

The Police Commissioner, who stated that investigation into the case was still ongoing and will be followed till the conclusion, assured that justice will be served.



He accused the social media of circulating false and fabricated stories surrounding the death of the deceased.



“It has become expedient and necessary for us to have this press conference because of the recent happenings and what we are seeing in the media.



“For the past three days, there has been the rumour going around that the prime suspect, Uduak Frank Akpan, in the murder of Iniubong Umoren, that he has committed suicide in the police cell. They even gave details that he used his trousers to kill himself.

“I don’t know anywhere in the world where suspects are put in the cell with trousers, that he committed suicide using trouser to hang himself.

“I have been inundated with several calls from all over the world as if the police tried to bungle a case of murder and that is why we have decided to call this press conference so we can see him.



“The person who is said to be dead is sitting down here. He is very much alive, hale and hearty,” he stated.



‘No graves’



The Police Commissioner denied the existence of other shallow graves in the compound where the buried body of Iniubong was found, saying no bones were found there.

He added that the facility where the suspect was arrested has no place to keep body parts.



He said since an investigation into the case was ongoing, the police were yet to find out if the suspect was part of a body harvesting organisation.



He appealed to members of the public to furnish the police with any information regarding the case instead of circulating false and unverified information on social media

