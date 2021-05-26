Gunmen Kill Two Innocent Women During Attack On Imo Police Station

Published:

Two women lost their lives during the invasion of the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Tuesday.

The gunmen shot sporadically during the attack on the police station.

It was gathered that the women were killed by stray bullets.

One of them was said to be frying bean cake by the roadside when she was hit by bullets.

Videos trending on social media showed the gunmen being hailed by youth as they brandished their guns.

Five of the attackers were later arrested, according to the police.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, said the attack on the station was foiled.

“Some hoodlums in their numbers launched an offensives on the reconstruction site of Orji Divisional Headquarters which was earlier burnt by hoodlums during the End SARS protest in 2020.





“The hoodlums, who believed that the re-establishment of a functional police station may prevent them from carrying out their nefarious acts in Orji and environs, decided to invade the construction site.

“Before the arrival of reinforcement team, the hoodlums melted into the neighbouring townships area but abandoned their operational vehicles. The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc personally led an enforcement team to the scene.

“The whole area was cordoned and five suspects, namely Chigaemezu Sabastine ‘m’ 26 years old, Casmir Ibe ‘m’ 36years old, John Chinonso ‘m’ 24years old, Chukwudi Okoro ‘m’ 28years and Alozie Daberechi ‘m’ 25years old were arrested. No life was lost. Three vehicles were recovered,” the statement read.





He said mop up operation is ongoing to arrest more suspects and recover their firearms.





