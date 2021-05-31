Gov Ayade Sacks Commissioners ,Advisers For Refusing To Defect With Him To APC

Published:

Gov Ben Ayade of Cross River State has sacked four commissioners over their refusal to defect with him from PDP to APC.

He has also sacked five other special advisers for the same reason.





Bandits demand N50m ransom to release abductees





Blueprint Newspapers holds 10th anniversary, awards ceremony June 3





Their sack was conveyed in a statement signed by Christian Ita, chief press secretary to Ayade, and released Monday.

One of the commissioners was Rita Anyim, who conspicuously identified with former governor Liyel Imoke and other PDP stalwarts when they public disclaimed Ayade for forcibly converting PDP state Secretariat to APC Secretariat using armed policemen.

Others are former commissioner for information, Asu Okang, Ntufam Donatus Etim and Mike Usibe who all frowned at Ayade’s actions.





The personal aides and special advisers who were relieved of their appointments are Leo Inyambe, Orok Otu Duke, Victor Okon (aka Alausa), John Etim Bassey, and former House of Assembly member, Agbiji Mbeh Agbiji.

Governor Ayade has ordered that all of them should immediately return government properties with them, including official vehicles, documents and houses.

Many more of his aides and commissioners who equally are uncomfortable with the governor’s defection might soon be shown the way.

Meanwhile, the governor met with the cream of APC stalwarts on Saturday over new appointments of core APC chieftains and repositioning of the party

Share This