Gov Ayade Coverts PDP Secretariat To APC

Published:

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade has converted the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Secretariat in Calabar to the All Progressives Congress(APC) Secretariat.

The Secretariat which is currently under renovation was taken over on Friday by heavily armed Policemen under the directives of Governor Ayade.

This is coming in barely 48 hours after the Governor defected from the PDP to the APC.

Social media has been agog this morning concerning the new development with many pointing fingers to the Governor over his plan of turning the building into an APC Secretariat.

“There is heavy security presence at PDP secretariat in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital. This move is allegedly orchestrated by the Governor to use the PDP building as new APC secretariat”, Phylo Modlin Odu posted on Facebook.

“Report has it that Gov. Ben Ayade last night, sent security men to lock up Cross River State PDP Secretariat, that he wants to turn it to APC Secretariat”, Adoga Michael Oyi posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Abang Ogon, Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs in a Facebook post said: “It is who pays the rent that will determine what he will use the building for”.

Nonetheless, photos shows that the colour of the building has been changed from that of the PDP to APC with heavy security personnel blocking access from the Kia Motor Stand to the Secretariat.

The Secretariat, located along Murtala Mohammed Highway has been crested with an APC flag after the PDP flag was recently removed.

Ntufam Edim Inok, immediate past State Chairman and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party was pictured around while discussing with a couple of others about the building which according to him, is supposed to serve a different purpose.

Recall that the landlord of the building had earlier lockup the Secretariat over no remittance of rent.

Share This