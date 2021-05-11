Glo Recommences SIM Card Activations

Published:





Nigeria’s leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, today announced the resumption of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card activation and replacement at select Gloworld retail outlets across Nigeria.

The announcement was made in line with the lifting of the ban on activation of new SIM cards, and replacement of lost ones by the Federal Government last week. The government had, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, suspended SIM card activation and SIM replacement in December 2020.

Under the new guidelines issued by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), all telecommunication subscribers are to provide a valid National Identification Number (NIN) before they can activate a new SIM or replace a lost/damaged SIM.

Globacom in a statement said, “For us, the needs of our customers come first. We are keenly aware of the difficulty the ban had on our existing and prospective subscribers while it lasted and look forward to the respite they will have with the recommencement of SIM activations.”

“We have already commenced SIM registration and activations in line with the announced guidelines of NCC. All our esteemed customers have to do is to visit the GLO SIM Activation outlet closest to them. A full list of our Glo SIM Activation outlets can be found at www.gloworld.com/ng/sim“, the operator added.

In a bid to make it much easier and convenient for its customers to comply with NCC’s directive, Globacom recently installed facilities to enable them to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) and link it to their SIMs at its customer service outlets pan Nigeria.

Additionally, the company rolled out Appointment Manager, an application through which people desiring to register for NIN will be able to choose a day, time, and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the process.

