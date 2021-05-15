Gimba Kumo Declared Wanted For Alleged $65m Fraud No Longer My Son-in-Law...Buhari

Published:

The Presidency has said that a former managing director of Federal Mortgage Bank Gimba Kumo declared wanted for alleged $65 million fraud is no longer a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kumo had married Buhari’s daughter Fatima in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission declared him wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing fund.

The notice published on the ICPC website was signed by the commission’s spokesperson Azuka Ogugua.

Kumo’s tenure at FMBN was characterised by allegations of corruption.

In April, the senate committee on public accounts summoned him to explain the alleged irregular award of N3bn contract when he was still at the bank.

But presidential spokesman Garba Shehu in a statement on Friday said the fugitive’s relationship with the president’s daughter ended years ago.

Mr Shehu also argued that the move to arrest Kumo was an affirmation that “our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President.”

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice,” the statement said.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time, the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view, an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.

Share This