‘Four Killed’ As Explosion Rocks Gbenga Daniel’s Hotel In Ogun

At least four persons were killed while three others sustained injuries in a gas explosion at Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday.





The hotel located near the State Secretariat at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, is owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel.





It was gathered that the incident occurred during a routine maintenance of the Automatic revolving Door at the entrance of the hotel reception.





The oxyacetylene gas being used to weld the door triggered the explosion.





Witnesses said that the technician, his assistant and two workers of the hotel died during the incident.





According to an eyewitness, the victims’ bodies were badly affected by the impact of the explosion.





However, the hotel management confirmed two dead and three injured.





In a statement, the Hotel Facility Manager, Engr. Tunde Osinubi, described the incident as regrettable.





It reads: “A routine maintenance of the Automatic revolving Door at the entrance of Hotel Reception which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges was being carried out.





“The Oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified.





“Three other people were injured and were immediately taken to the hospital. They are responding to treatment.





“So far no sabotage is suspected. It is however suspected that the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure.





“The incidence of Gas explosions as a result of fake cylinders being sold have become worrisome and of great concern as similar incidents have been reported in several locations in Abeokuta recently with casualties.

“The management of the hotel sympathizes with the families and friends of the deceased and wishes to warn the general public of the presence of fake gas cylinders in the market.





“This incident is however greatly regretted.”





The third explosion recorded in the city in the last one week.





The two occurrences of gas explosion claimed the lives of an infant and four others.





Last Wednesday, three persons, including an infant were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta.





The incident happened when a technician was topping up the gas of faulty refrigerator.





Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, where a technician, Sanya Shonde was injured, which later led to the amputation of his leg

