Fake Video: My Convoy Was Not Attacked...Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has expressed shock over the killing of APC stalwart, Ahmed Gulak, describing the incident as an unfortunate clear case of political assassination.

Addressing Imo people in a broadcast at the Government House in Owerri the Imo State capital, the governor said he is really saddened by the gruesome murder which underscores the ugly security situation in Imo State in recent times.

Uzodinma in his oration on Monday stated that the events of the last few weeks do not represent the true character of the Imo people and he assured the people that the government will not leave any stone unturned in going after and apprehending anyone or group perpetrating all the criminal activities in the state.

The governor sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives within the recent period of unrest, most especially the family of late Ahmed Gulak.

He also used the opportunity to debunk rumors making the rounds on social media that his convoy was attacked, noting that nothing of such has occurred

Share This