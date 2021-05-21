Excitement As Adamazi Foundation Embarks on ‘Feeding the Street’ Outreach

Published:

Following the official unveiling of Adamazi Foundation : For God and For Humanity on the 16th of May, 2021 – the team embarked on an outreach tagged ‘Feeding the Street’. During the outreach, Adamazi Foundation gave out ‘food and water’ to disadvantaged Men, Women and Children on the streets of Douglas, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

“The smiles on their faces were so heart warming and we are grateful to God for the vision, grace, provision and success of the project,” says the founder, Adamazi Onyinyechi Mbonu.

She said; “Adamazi Foundation, is a Non Governmental and Non Profit Organization aimed at improving lives of disadvantaged people in communities through implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and bringing the good news of God.

Thanking her team for making her dream of self-service and support for Humanity become a reality, Adamazi said they will embark on another outreach as she tagged the May 16th as the first phase.

“This is the first phase, my team and I are eternally grateful to God for giving us this golden opportunity to give back to the society in our own way. We are mostly concerned about SDG Goals 2, 4 and 13 which stands for Zero Hunger, Quality Education and Climate Action.”

“Adamazi Foundation stands for service to God and Humanity. Hence, we are confident that it will positively affect lives and bring succor to the broken hearted.

“The hand of God (symbol) on our logo, is connecting and holding the hearts of humans, mending the broken hearted, giving hope to the hopeless, imparting the good news of God and improving lives through selfless giving of alms. “You can actually take away everything from me, but please do not take away my love “For GOD and For HUMANITY” and it is on this premise that the catch word came into existence.”

“I also crave for your unalloyed support as I embark on this journey to destiny fulfillment,” she added.





Share This