Ebonyi Muslim Community Extols Gov Umahi's Leadership Qualities

Published:

The Muslim Community in Ebonyi State has extolled the leadership qualities and sense of commitment to nation unity exhibited by the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE ( Akubaraoha) in the last six years. The group made this declaration when they paid a Sallah visit to the Governor of Ebonyi at the State Executive Council Chambers, old Government House Abakaliki.





The group affirmed their resolve to support the programmes and policies of the administration of Governor Umahi describing him as a dynamic and foresighted leader who has brought unprecedented transformation in Ebonyi State.





In a Communiqué signed by the Council of Ulama and Leaders of Muslim Forum Ebonyi State Chapter, the group passed a Vote of Confidence on the Governor and urged him to offer himself for greater national service in the interest of national development.





In his response, the Governor represented by his Deputy, His Excellency Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe PhD commended the Muslim Community for the well thought Communique and the warm sentiments rendered by them on the modest achievements of his administration. He further appreciated them for their promise of commitment to the security of the state and urged them to assist security agencies and the State government by giving information on any form of threat to the peace and security of the state.

The five- point Communiqué reads:

We the members of the Muslim Forum, Ebonyi State hereby resolve as follows;

1. That we as Muslims and peace loving Nigerians pass a vote of confidence on the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha)

2. That we have resolved as a group to provide security reports to the Chief Security Officer of Ebonyi State, who is the Governor at any time we observe any security threat as a support for his good governance.

3. That we shall stop anyone or group of people who in any form attempt to undermine the security of the state or destroy the infrastructure put in place by our dear Governor.

4. That we appreciate His Excellency’s dynamism and foresightedness in leadership, hence, his Party (APC) is our party and his enemy, we shall abhore.

5. That we plead with His Excellency, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi to make himself available for National Service in 2023, in Shaa Allah.

Signed by the Council of Ulama and Leaders of the Muslim Forum, Ebonyi State for and on behalf of the entire Ebonyi State Muslims.

Share This