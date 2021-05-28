Ebonyi Information Commissioner Felicitates With Gov Dave Umahi On Champions Newspaper Man Of The Year Award

Published:

GOODWILL MESSAGE.I, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, on behalf of my family, management and staff of the Ministry of Information and State Orientation, most profoundly felicitate with a leader of distinction, His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha), Governor of Ebonyi State on his meritorious award as the ' Champion Newspapers Man of the Year in Infrastructural Development' by Champion Newspapers Ltd.Your Excellency, we thank God Almighty for making you a divine instrument towards repositioning Ebonyi State and restoring its ventage quality as the Salt of the Nation.You have no doubt justified the confidence of Ebonyi people who entrusted their mandate to your good self to give them a God- fearing and visionary leadership that is based on dignity and integrity.As a people, we feel most elated that our own is making a historic wave in the comity of States as a Governor with a great difference whose leadership hallmarks are celebrated by renowned national institutions and all men of goodwill.We are proud to identify with Your Excellency's God -given adminstration and the sense of self worth and liberation which your golden achievements have bestowed upon our people.We therefore convey to Your Excellency, with every sense of responsibility, the assurances of our unalloyed commitment towards the propagation of the good news about your wonderful innovative performance in Ebonyi State.Once again, congratulations Your Excellency.Signed:Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (Commissioner for Information and State Orientation Ebonyi State)

