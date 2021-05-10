Don't Take Covid 19 Vaccines..Bishop David Oyedepo Warns Members

Published:

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has called on the government to come to him for a lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this on Sunday during the 40th anniversary thanksgiving service of the church in the Ota Cathedral in Ogun State

He said, “They should come to me to find out how to deal with COVID-19 at no cost.”

In the same breathe, he warned his members not to take the “deadly thing” called vaccine.

“Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulated round the country, because it has not been duly tested. An elder of this church, who works with the World Health Organisation, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

He said vaccinators went to churches to get people vaccinated, adding that such was an “insult,” insisting that every church “is anti-COVID-19 zone.”





“What an insult! What an assault! Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you, and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refuse to take the vaccine, my God will show up (for you).

“Did I tell anyone I am sick? Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do,” he added.

Oyedepo also alleged that the side effects defeated the benefits of taking the vaccine.

He said, “They wanted Africa dead. I heard them say it. When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccination scheme. You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack spaces to bury corpses. But, today, reverse is the case. Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world.”

The auditorium, filled to capacity, did not have anyone with masks on or following any COVID-19 procedure as Oyedepo said the foreigners who came for the anniversary had returned to their home countries in good health.

He recommended a shot of anointing oil taken to kill the virus.

