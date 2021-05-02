Don't Relocate To Canada...Gov Fayemi Advises Nigerian Youths

Published:

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerian youths, who’re considering relocating aboard, especially to Canada, to reconsider their plans.





The governor said this while speaking at ‘The Platform’, an annual programme organised by Covenant Christian Centre, on Saturday, May 1.





According to him, “Don’t succumb to despondency, there is a lot to hail in this country. There is a lot to frustrate you, a lot to want to make you give up and pick that visa and go to Canada.





I know it (Canada) is a popular destination but you know what? There is also a glass ceiling in Canada. When you get to the top of it, you will now discover there is a glass ceiling there. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling, let us work towards making it a better place.”

