The Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service in Kano, Comptroller S.P Umar today May 19, 2021 handed over a money laundering suspect, Abubakar Sale to the Head of Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mualledi Farouq Dogondaji, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspect was arrested at the Kano International airport on his way out of the country

