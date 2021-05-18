Court Insists On Blood Relation Surety For Baba Ijesha

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday granted N500,000 bail to detained Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as, Baba Ijesha for alleged sexual assault.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana in a telephone call that his client was granted administrative bail by the police in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties.

He said: ” Yes I can confirm to you that my client has been granted bail by the police. The terms of the bail include two reliable sureties- a blood relation and a level 10 civil servant. We are currently working to meet the bail conditions.”

