Celebrity Baker Peju Ugboma's Death :Family Accuses Premier Specialist Hospital Of Negligence

Trouble is brewing between Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, and the Family of award-winning Lagos-based founder and CEO of I Luv Desserts, Mrs. Peju Ugboma, on what the family has termed gross negligence on the part of the Hospital, which led to her untimely death.

An independent autopsy carried out by pathologists at LASUTH with credible observers and Premier hospital in attendance revealed that Peju suffered internal bleeding. It was discovered that she had about 2 Litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.

The family revealed that Peju was admitted into Premier Specialist Hospital on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, as directed by the Hospital, to carry out an elective surgery for a fibroid issue.

She walked into the Hospital by herself unaided as it was by no means an emergency surgical procedure. She had concluded all the necessary tests required before the surgery, including ECG, PCV, and Covid -19 tests. Her vitals were okay and she had no preexisting conditions prior to surgery.

All payments were made for the preliminary tests. The hospital demanded their account be funded to the tune of N1.5 million and the family deposited N1 million immediately.

The surgery was carried out on the morning of Friday 23rd April 2021, by Drs. Akinsiku, Iwuh, Asemota, Renner, and some other medical personnel in Premier Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island.

