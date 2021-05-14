Buhari’s Son-in-Law, Gimba Yau Kumo Wanted Over $65m Fraud

Published:

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Gimba Yau Kumo, son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, wanted over an alleged $65 million fraud.

Kumo, a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, married Fatima, the president’s daughter, in 2016 at Daura, Katsina state.

In a notice published on the website of the anti graft commission on Thursday, the commission’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Kumo is declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000),” the ICPC said.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

Yau Kumo is not stranger to fraud or being a guest of anti graft agencies. In 2016, the 57-year-old former banker came under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged N3 billion fraud that occurred under his watch as the boss of the state-owned mortgage bank.

