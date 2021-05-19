Broadcaster Ahmed Isah Apologises For Slapping Lady On Live Programme

Published:

Nigerian broadcaster, and human rights activist Ahmad Isah, popularly known as ‘Ordinary President’, who was seen slapping a woman in a viral BBC video, has apologized publicly.

He was seen slapping a lady accused of setting her niece ablaze over an allegation of witchcraft.

Following this documentary, many Nigerians condemned Mr Isah for his violent reaction while interviewing the suspect on his show. Some, however, commended Mr Isah for his many humanitarian works.

Isah on Wednesday while speaking on the incident on the programme apologised over his action.

According to him, he was triggered and got emotional after seeing the pain the young girl was passing through. The activist appealed for forgiveness from those who were disappointed by his action, adding that he is bound to make mistakes as a human being

“I apologise to everyone that I have offended in one way or the other. Please, I’m a human being and bound to make mistakes.

“I was triggered by the zeal and passion in me. As a human being, even computers tend to malfunction, there is blood flowing in my veins, I tend to get emotional sometimes.

“Whenever I do anything out-of-control on the basis of emotions, I always apologise when I realise it and correct the mistakes. For those disappointed in me, please forgive me. For those I have offended, please find a place in your heart to forgive me. I’m only but a human being,” he said.



Isah also announced that the Brekete show would no longer continue after this month.

“…I do not know how this will sound to you all. I did not consult with anyone but by the first of next month we will stop the programme; since the programme (Brekete show) is their problem.”

He, however, ‘rescinded’ his decision of stopping the show after listeners pleaded with him not to give ‘the enemy’ what they wanted.



