Breaking : Unknown Gunmen ,Hoodlums, Burn Down Palace Of Chairman , Bayelsa State Council Of Traditional Rulers, King Alfred Diete-Spiff ( Pictures)

Hoodlums and unknown gunmen today razed down the palace of Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers King Diete-Spiff at Twon Brass

The king who was the first Military Governor of the old Rivers State palace was totally burnt down by the marauding assailants who were seen in the video obtained by CKN News

They also burnt several cars including limousines and other choice vehicles

CKN News learnt that the whereabout of the king is unknown.

The Bayelsa State government and security agents are yet to react to the attack or give reasons motives of those behind it

