Breaking: Remains Of Late Gen Ibrahim Attahiru , Ten Others Arrive Abuja For Burial

The remains of Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military Officers that died on Friday’s plane crash has arrived the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja.

The NAF C-130 touched ground around 10: 50 am.

A senior Army personnel, who spoke to journalist on the condition of anonymity, shortly after the arrival of the bodies, said only the remains of the late Chief of Army, and a few others will be interred today.

Journalists were not allowed to take photographs as the bodies were lifted into ambulances

