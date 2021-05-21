Breaking : Newly Appointed Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff Dies In Plane Crash

Published:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in an air crash today while on an official trip to Kaduna.

It was gathered that he died with his aides in a plane crash.

No full confirmation yet from the military





More Updates

The military Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, claiming all eight souls onboard including the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim.

It was learnt that the ill-fated aircraft crashed at the airport’s runway about 6 pm.

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, Akin Olateru, confirmed that the eight souls died onboard.

“Beachcraft 350. 8 souls on board. Unfortunately all dead,” Olateru wrote in a WhatsApp note.





