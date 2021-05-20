Breaking :Gov Ayade Hosts APC Governors, Announces Defection To Ruling Party

Published:

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ayade after defecting to the APC, ordered all party leaders with him formerly in the PDP to join him in the APC.



This is following a meeting the Cross River State Governor held with 6 Governors of the APC.

Ayade announced his defection in Calabar, capital of the State, and was received by Yobe Governor and APC caretaker Committee Chair, Mai Mala Buni.

