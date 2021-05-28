Breaking: Gen Faruk Yahaya Assumes Duty As COAS In Abuja ,Observes A Minute Silence For Late Attahiru Ibrahim ( Pictures)

Published:

CKN News can confirm that the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Major General Faruk Yahaya today assumed office at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

Yahaya who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday becomes the 52nd Chief of Army Staff.

After the initial ceremonies, he is currently addressing senior officers of the Army at the main chamber of the Army Headquarters

Before making his Address, he observed a one minute silence for his predecessor Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash few days ago

Pictures from the event





